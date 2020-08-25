Man faces 20 years after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal investigators will be taking charge of a Louisiana man on hold in the Lubbock County Detention Center, after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He was in Snyder, Texas when he was in possession of the photos.
According to federal documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cybertip report to the Snyder Police Department for investigation.
Tumblr reported two images of child pornography being uploaded to a Tumblr account associated with Samuel Lynn Johnson, 20, of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Johnson, who was living in Snyder at the time, admitted to investigators he used Tumblr on his cell phone to actively view, search and save child pornography.
He also told a DPS special agent he inappropriately touched a child younger than 10, who is a family member, during a visit to Snyder in the summer of 2019.
Johnson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and five years to life of supervised release. He also has to register as a sex offender.
