November 3, 2020 Election Day information

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This November, voters will make decisions on about 35 individual races in November, but there are some changes you need to know about ahead of the election.
The election will be held on November 3, 2020. The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Click here to learn how to register to vote.
Early voting in person is from October 13 through Friday, October 31. This has been extended to include an extra week to allow for COVID-19 factors, like social distancing, at the polls.
The last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Friday, October 23, 2020.
The last day to receive a ballot by mail is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. A voter is allowed to deliver a marked mail ballot in person to the early voting clerk’s office prior to and including on election day, according to a proclamation by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The most hotly-contested race will be for the President of the United States. Texas is now considered by some as a swing state in the race for president.
However there are also local races on the ballot. The May 2, 2020 Cities and Schools General and Special Elections were postponed until the Nov. 3 election. Some of those cities and schools include Idalou, Lubbock, Wolfforth, Frenship ISD, Idalou ISD, Lubbock ISD, Shallowater ISD and Slaton ISD.
For a list of all Texas candidates from the Texas Secretary of State, click here.
There are bond elections, school board seats and other races to vote on, depending on which district you’re voting in.
There will no longer be an option for straight party voting for Texans, meaning voters decide on each individual race separately.
There are two months left to apply for a mail-in ballot. The Lubbock County Elections office has received more than 6,000 applications. In 2016, there were 7,400 total mail-in ballot applications submitted.
There are 177,587 registered voters in Lubbock County as of Aug. 25, 2020.
For more information from the Lubbock County Elections Office, click here.
