One student at Frenship High School tests positive for COVID-19

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
An email was sent to FHS parents on Monday night saying they became aware on Aug. 24 of the student who tested positive. The student was last on FHS main campus on Friday, Aug. 21.
Frenship and FHS administrators say they’re currently in the process of investigating and working with the City of Lubbock Health Department.
Because students are required to wear face masks and enhanced cleaning procedures, as well as social distancing, school administrators believe the exposure risk is low.
They also noted all classrooms and high-touch areas are frequently sanitized throughout the day and disinfected at the end of each day.
The email also said, “At FHS, our students’ health and safety remain a top priority. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue working through this pandemic together.”
Parents are encouraged to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, such as:
- Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F.
- Loss of taste or smell
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Shaking or exaggerated shivering
- Significant muscle pain or ache
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
