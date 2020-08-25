Temps will be climbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The big news of the day, and week, continues to be hurricane Laura in the Gulf. That system is likely to hit southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana late tomorrow night or early Thursday morning. It could be a category 3 hurricane by then.
It’s not expected to help our rain chances as we will remain stable and hot since we are to the northwest of the storm.
In fact, afternoon temperatures will climb tomorrow through Friday with a possible peak above the century mark on Friday. Temps will dip slightly over the weekend as highs will remain just under the 100 degree mark Saturday and Sunday.
It will remain dry through the week with a slight chance of a few isolated showers or storms over the weekend, but they will be few and far between, if any at all.
Monday into next week may bring us slightly better chances of some rain over the South Plains along with a slight drop of afternoon temperatures.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.