Two Red Raiders opt out of 2020 Football season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All across the country, college football teams are seeing players opt out of playing in the 2020 football season. Now it’s hit home as Red Raider Coach Matt Wells announced at his Tuesday Zoom Conference that two players have taken that opt-out option. He wouldn’t mention names leaving it up to the players to announce if they decided to do that.
Texas Tech announced today that they had a 4.6% positivity rate with 64 COVID cases among the athletic department. Of the 24 active cases, 21 are with the football team, but coach Wells says it hasn’t hurt a certain position.
”Nobody has been wiped out, but certainly when you have that many positives, it obviously affects some groups.”
Coach Wells says besides the 21 positives, there are other players who are not positive, but are in isolation. He pointed out the Big 12 planned for teams to deal with positive COVID cases when they made the schedule.
”They put two bye weeks in everyone’s schedule and they scheduled the Big 12 Championship for the 12th, with the ability to maybe move it back to the 19th. We’re anticipating this and just for me right now, it’s the opportunity to put into play what me and the coaches thought up this summer. If we have some positives and our numbers go down just a little bit, we’re gonna try this from a practice standpoint.”
Texas Tech opens the football season hosting Houston Baptist September 12th with 25% capacity at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.