Virtual school experience differs depending on grade level

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parents are having mixed reviews on virtual learning, but every’s parent has mixed circumstances surrounding the at-home option.
The biggest difference so far is that older students get less attention from teachers than younger students. This is based on guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, not entirely planned by Lubbock ISD.
Lubbock ISD Coordinator of digital learning Cary Fulgham said younger students need more hand holding.
“The secondary are getting that, but its not as robust as the elementary kids because when you progress through those we generally expect a little more independence from our older kids,” Fulgham said.
More hand holding means more “virtual check-ins,” which are periodic times when the teacher sets expectations and students can give feedback.
“It’s what we do in a classroom. We check on how they’re doing and get them prepared for the day,” Fulgham said.
However, this means older students in middle school and high school have less face to face time with teachers. This can be frustrating for students who need extra help.
As a result, Fulgham said LISD has incorporated virtual tutoring for middle school teachers and it will soon be available for high school students.
