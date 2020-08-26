Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Hurricane Laura is still on track to hit Texas and Louisiana coasts.
- Wind speeds are being tracked at more than 110 mph.
- The hurricane is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later tonight.
- Read the latest on the storm here: Hurricane Laura expected to become devastating Category 4 storm
Lubbock County reports another 57 cases of COVID-19 and 65 recoveries.
- There are now 1,467 active cases.
- Hospitalizations are at 66 with 38 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 57 new cases, 65 new recoveries on Tuesday
Police used tear gas to break up protest over the shooting of a Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
- The 29-year-old Blake was left paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back by a police officer.
- Two people were killed after protests this morning and one other person was injured.
- Read more here: Police: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, during shooting protests in Wisconsin
The Republican National Convention continues tonight with a keynote speech from Vice President Mike Pence.
- The vice president’s wife, Karen Pence, is also scheduled to speak.
- President Donald Trump will accept the party’s nomination Thursday night.
- Read more here: Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.