Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lauren to hit as Cat. 4 hurricane, 57 new COVID cases confirmed in Lubbock County, RNC heads into day three

By Michael Cantu | August 26, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Hurricane Laura is still on track to hit Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Lubbock County reports another 57 cases of COVID-19 and 65 recoveries.

Police used tear gas to break up protest over the shooting of a Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Republican National Convention continues tonight with a keynote speech from Vice President Mike Pence.

