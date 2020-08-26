KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bridgette

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bridgette, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bridgette is a 2-year-old pit mix who arrived at the shelter two weeks ago.
Staff says when she first arrived she was terrified and spent most of her time in her kennel. Since then she has started to open up.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Bridgette’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Aug. 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
