Members of Lubbock Fire Rescue deployed to California to help battle wildfires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four Lubbock fire rescue firefighters are now in California, helping battle the wildfires in the SCU lightning complex, just outside of San Jose, California. Wednesday, LFR said as of Tuesday, the fire has been burning for 7 days, scorching 365,000 acres across five counties and is only about 20 percent contained.
“We had four personnel deployed last week to the SCU lightning complex fire in California, which is just west of San Jose, California,” said Lieutenant Phillip Grandon, the Public Information Officer for Lubbock Fire Rescue.
The group was deployed along with a specialized truck.
“We have a special truck that is for wildland firefighting. It’s part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, which we call it the TIFMAS truck,” said Grandon, “it’s a brush truck that is made for deploying and going out on these wildfires.”
The firefighters have specialty training in battling wildfires.
“Wildland firefighting is a whole different ballgame then structure firefighting. It takes a whole nother class, lots of training hours, and they actually have to go out and train in the wilderness on it because these fires are different; when you are dealing with weather outside and terrain with uphill and you might have brush, grass or trees so it’s just different,” said Grandon.
The crew is on a two-week deployment along with other Texan firefighters and other fire crews from around the country.
“They get all their equipment, fly out California, and then they join this large group, the task force or strike team, and they are basically out in the wilderness and fighting this fire,” said Grandon. “They go out for a 12-hour shift. Then they come back for 12 hours get rested up. Eat and try to get a little bit of sleep and then they go back out for 12 hours every day.”
LFR said they are glad they’re able to help out.
“For Lubbock Fire, this is a great opportunity. These guys, they get this training, they want to go out and help. Anytime we can get asked to go help in these other areas. I mean, we’re more than glad to do it. And we would look at it as a great opportunity. And we would love to serve and if we can serve outside of our area to these big incidents, that’s just great experience for these guys to get and they get to use their skills and training that they’ve spent a whole lot of time on.”
LFR said the firefighters are busy working and they have not received an update from their crews in California. LFR said they are only able to communicate through a satellite phone and will keep everyone updated on their social media pages.
