2nd annual RX Take Back Day August 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Spine Institute, Lubbock Surgery Center and the Lubbock Police Department are hosting the 2nd Annual Pill Take Back day on Thursday, August 27, from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Lubbock Surgery Center parking lot at 3416 22nd Street.
Last year’s event was an overwhelming success and they are looking forward to the 2nd occasion.
The Lubbock Police Department will be there to collect old and unwanted prescriptions.
A drive through will be set up so people can just drop off the pills from their car.
It is time to clean out your medicine cabinet and discard unwanted prescriptions safely!
