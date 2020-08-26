Near record heat ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What did you think of yesterday's weather? How about the day before? The day before that? It has a bearing on the weather ahead.
From what I just wrote, you might guess that the weather pattern hasn't changed. You would be correct. Today again will be sunny, winds will be light, and the afternoon hot.
Highs today will range from the low to upper 90s. Lubbock will peak in the mid-90s.
A slight change will take place over the next two days. Both will be sunny with light winds. However, add a few more degrees to tomorrow's highs and a handful more Friday.
I expect near record highs Friday afternoon. Much of the KCBD viewing area will see triple-digits. My forecast high for Lubbock is 103°, which is the record high for the date (August 28).
My outlook remains rain-free through at least Friday.
A few isolated storms may pop up in the KCBD area in the afternoon heat Saturday and Sunday. Any storm likely will die down with sunset.
A slightly better chance for rain shows up early next week. The chance of rain at any spot, however, will be low.
Data this morning indicates that overall rain totals, in general, will be light.
