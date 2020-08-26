4ORE Golf donates $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 4ORE Golf will donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock on Wednesday, August 26, as the 2020-2021 school year gets underway. This is an annual donation that 4ORE makes to the organization as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the local community.
“As a local business and family friendly entertainment facility, 4ORE believes whole-heartedly in investing in the local community. The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock provides a safe place for youth to spend time in a constructive manner, a cause that 4ORE is honored to support,” said Kevin Carroll, general manager of 4ORE.
The check presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 26, at 4ORE Golf, located at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway. Representatives from both the Boys and Girls Club and 4ORE will be on hand for the donation presentation.
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 6:45 p.m.
WHERE: 4ORE Golf6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway
Lubbock, TX 79407
