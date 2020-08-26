Pay It Forward: surprising a Frenship ISD’s Oakridge elementary school secretary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by Oakridge Elementary School in Frenship ISD to surprise a secretary the staff says is the backbone of the school. Tami Carollo was nominated for this week’s pay it forward by her co-worker, Michelle Buck.
“I nominated Tammy because she’s kind of the backbone to this school. She holds everything together. she’s there for not just the teachers but the students as well,” said Buck.
Carollo has been with Oakridge for six years.
“I started out as a kindergarten interventionist and I did that for two years. And then Mr. Langan came down and swooped me upfront to be the secretary,” said Carollo.
Carollo shares her favorite part of her job.
“I think my favorite part is getting to know everyone, not just the students, but I get to know the teachers and the families intimately, you know, like, you get to just connect with everybody, not just one group, but everyone,” said Carollo.
Carollo was emotional when she was asked what it meant to her knowing that she was nominated saying that she’s the backbone of the school, “It means a lot. Yes, it means a lot. I’m just very touched. I don’t know I don’t have words.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.