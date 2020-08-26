Record Heat and Laura update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures continue to edge higher over the South Plains as Hurricane Laura hits the Texas and Louisiana coasts overnight.
Here the forecast continues to be dry and hot with the potential for a record tying high of 103 degrees on Friday in Lubbock. All of the region will be very hot Thursday and Friday while temps may decrease slightly over the weekend.
In the long term the afternoon highs may slip back to the low 90s by early to middle next week as a cold front moves into the region.
As for rain, a slim chance returns to the area Saturday evening and the potential for some showers and storms should increase if the cold front moves into the area next week.
At last update Hurricane Laura was set to impact southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana between midnight and 1am. The storm surge could be as high as 2 stories and winds of 145 mph with possible stronger gusts.
Severe weather will be likely and rainfall over the next day or so between 5 to 15 inches.
It’s a very dangerous storm.
It will be producing severe weather for most of Louisiana, parts of east Texas, Arkansas and evening Tennessee and Kentucky as it moves to the north, then northeast.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.