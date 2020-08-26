WANTED WEDNESDAY: Motel assault suspects, vehicle burglary suspects wanted by LPD

LPD Wanted Wednesday 08/26/2020 (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | August 26, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 4:08 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has posted images from two security videos as part of Wanted Wednesday.

The first two suspects are wanted for an assault investigation at the Super 8 motel in the 6500 block of I-27, on August 7. LPD says one suspect jumped on the counter and began throwing items, striking a victim.

The other image is of a vehicle that LPD hopes the public can identify. According to police, the suspects in the car broke into vehicles and stole several items.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

