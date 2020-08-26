WANTED WEDNESDAY: Motel assault suspects, vehicle burglary suspects wanted by LPD

Can you help us identify these suspects for this week's Wanted Wednesday?! First up, we have a repeat of one of our cases. We need your help identifying them! Two male suspects were at Super 8 when one of them jumped up on the counter and began throwing items. Next, we have some blurry pics, but we're hoping someone might be able to identify the car! The suspects in the car broke into vehicles and stole several items. Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward!