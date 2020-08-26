WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference for Aug. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, August 26, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference will include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock confirmed 57 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 65 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 6,975: 1,467 active, 5,414 listed as recovered and 94 deaths.
