Families of victims in Odessa mass shooting to file suit against Lubbock gun dealer

“The families of Leilah Hernandez, who was 15 at the time, and Joseph Griffith, who was 40, are asking for more than $1 million in damages,” according to a news release from the attorneys of the families. “Both died in the attack. Hernandez was with her family at a local car dealership when Ator opened fire outside. Griffith was driving his wife and two children when Ator pulled up, first aiming his weapon at the children before shooting Griffith.”