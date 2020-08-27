Hurricane Laura Thursday AM update

You can keep up with the latest stats and forecasts with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. After selecting radar, zoom out and pan the radar so you can see the Gulf Coast. If you don’t see icons and tracks for the storms, go to the Layers menu (lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track (or Tropical Track) icon. The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast is subject to change. Check back often for the latest!