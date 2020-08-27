Hurricane Laura Thursday AM update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hurricane Laura made landfall - when the center of the storm crossed the coast - about 1 this morning near Cameron Louisiana. With sustained winds of 150 mph it was a strong Category 4 hurricane.
The Lake Charles, Louisiana, airport reported a sustained wind of 98 mph with a gust to 132 mph.
With the 4 AM update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports sustained winds were at 110 mph. Rapid weakening is forecast through the day as the system moves north over western Louisiana. Laura is expected to move northeast across Arkansas tonight as a Tropical Storm (winds 39-73 mph).
Hurricane Category Winds:
1: 74-95 mph
2: 96-110 mph
3: 111-129 mph
4: 130-156 mph
5: 157 mph and above
You can keep up with the latest stats and forecasts with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. After selecting radar, zoom out and pan the radar so you can see the Gulf Coast. If you don’t see icons and tracks for the storms, go to the Layers menu (lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track (or Tropical Track) icon. The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast is subject to change. Check back often for the latest!
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.