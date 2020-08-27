KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loraine

By Michael Cantu | August 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 7:54 AM
Loraine, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 27.
Loraine, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 27. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loraine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Loraine is a 2-year-old lab mix who arrived at the shelter for a little more than one week.

She is a timid and sweet soul who will thrive in a loving home. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.

Loraine’s adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 27, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

