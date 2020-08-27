LP&L crews assisting with repair efforts after Hurricane Laura

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ten Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) vehicles with 11 crewmen began the nine-hour trip to the City of Newton on Thursday, to help repair electrical systems damaged by Hurricane Laura.
The trip was made possible by a mutual aid agreement the City of Lubbock has with the Texas Public Power Association, offering to help utilities in other cities in times of need.
“Mutual aid agreements make it easy for public utilities across the state to monitor and coordinate support and resources after major events like Hurricane Laura,” said LP&L Executive Director David McCalla. “We’re proud we can aid our fellow Texans, and we know if and when we need help, they will do the same.”
They sent big and small bucket trucks, and pole trailers, operated by three foreman, five journeymen, two apprentices, and a supervisor.
Rose says the biggest obstacle may be getting access to the damage.
“We’ve brought different vehicles, ATVs and things like that to allow folks to get back there and survey the damage. We may not be able to get our big trucks back there immediately, but at least they can get back there, see what needs to be done, put that in to the overall work order and work their way towards it,” Rose said.
This is LP&L’s first time working with the City of Newton municipal utility. Last month, LP&L sent crews to Brownfield to repair severe system damage caused by straight-line winds.
Rose says mutual aid agreements are first approved by Lubbock City Council.
“Our linemen are well-equipped for the job, and they are quick to offer their time to help. We’re very fortunate to have a great group of people working to keep Lubbock and our neighbors powered,” McCalla said.
