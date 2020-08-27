WATCH: Lubbock Area United Way kicks off 2020 annual campaign

Provided by Lubbock Area United Way
Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2020 Annual Campaign today with a live streamed event. Campaign Chair AJ Martinez with Robinson Burdette Martin and Seright addressed the vital importance of United Way to the Lubbock area prior to the pandemic and the increased needs in the area as COVID-19 continues to affect families and individuals.
Martinez told the audience, “Needs are in every neighborhood, in every demographic. And there are people in every neighborhood and every demographic capable and willing to meet those challenges. This is what we mean when we talk about community. It’s something we are a part of – everyone doing what we can to support our friends, family, and neighbors.”
The event featured a conversation with Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant about how United Way and area schools work closely together to ensure the success of students and families.
Money raised during the Annual Campaign is invested in the Lubbock area through United Way’s Community Partners. Community Partner staff and volunteers have played a significant role in the local response to the pandemic, providing childcare for essential service families, helping with rent and utility bills, providing food, and more.
JumpStart Division Chair Tyler Young with Texas Tech Credit Union announced the results of six local businesses that ran their United Way workplace campaigns before the start of the campaign.
JumpStart Company Results:
Robinson Burdette Martin & Seright: $ 18,713
Citibus: $ 50,000
Lubbock Association of Realtors: $ 64,141
PlainsCapital Bank: $ 86,266
City Bank: $ 110,482
United Supermarkets: $ 379,314
These JumpStart companies and their employees have given a total of $708,917.
Local and state guidelines allowing, United Way plans to hold the Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon on October 21 and the Final Campaign Report Luncheon on December 1. For more information, visit www.liveunitedlubbock.org.
ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY
Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.
UNITED WAY COMMUNITY PARTNERS
American Red Cross Serving the South Plains
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock Boy Scouts of America, South Plains Council
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock CASA of the South Plains
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains
Communities in Schools on the South Plains Early Learning Centers of Lubbock
Family Counseling Services
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Guadalupe-Parkway Neighborhood Centers Legal Aid Society of Lubbock
Literacy Lubbock
Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic The Parenting Cottage
The Salvation Army Upbring
Voice of Hope
Volunteer Center of Lubbock Women’s Protective Services YWCA of Lubbock