Lubbock Citizens Tower Complex opens new building & awaits municipal court, parking garage, police administration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been nearly six years since the City of Lubbock purchased the Citizens Bank building on the corner of Avenue K and 14th Street. The 11-story building is now Citizens Tower, part of several downtown blocks to consolidate city departments and services.
“It’s been great to have everybody, all the departments moved in, all the departments able to work together,” District 4 City Councilman Steve Massengagle said. “We’re excited that LP&L finally made the move over to the Utility Customer Service Center, as well.”
On Thursday the Utility Customer Service Center, southeast of Citizens Tower, opened for the first time. It’s the next portion of the downtown complex to be completed.
“Next up will be the project for Municipal Court, which is the in the building just west of [Citizens Tower],” Massengale said. “That construction should start soon. Following that, we will build a parking garage on the block just south of the Tower. After that, you’ll see construction start on the police administration building.”
The municipal court building and police headquarters are part of the $60 million Public Safety Improvement Project, which includes the construction of three police substations and a property warehouse. Massengale told KCBD that the substations would need to be completed before the administration building.
As for the cost of Citizens Tower and the rest of the complex, the overall project cost nears $65 million.
“Although this project was delayed, we expected to move in quicker, this project still will be delivered within its budget,” Massengale said.
The cost of the parking garage is another matter. According to Massengale, the price of it has not been finalized and approved by the City Council. However, he expects that to happen soon in order to start construction.
“It’s still in the bid process right now,” Massengale said. “But, the parking garage was made possible by the sale of the old City Hall building, some savings on the projects associated with the public safety improvements project and then some money that was actually allocated from this building for parking already.”
As for another City of Lubbock asset now sitting vacant, the LP&L building at Broadway Street and Avenue L could be demolished and become a park.
“Our Downtown Master Plan calls for that block to be a central park, an anchor park in downtown Lubbock,” Massengale said. “I think that the concept has been warmly received, as we’ve talked about it. I think that’s the direction we’re headed but none of those decisions have been finalized.”
