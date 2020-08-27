Lubbock ISD confirms first COVID-19 case at Mackenzie Middle School

We are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of our protocols requiring the wearing of proper face coverings (covers nose and mouth) for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. We adhere to Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) definition of COVID-19 close contact: In general, close contact is defined as: a. being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); or b. being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomology may affect this determination. Either (a) or (b) defines close contact if it occurred during the infectious period of the case, defined as two days prior to symptom onset to 10 days after symptom onset. In the case of asymptomatic individuals who are lab-confirmed with COVID-19, the infectious period is defined as two days prior to the confirming lab test and continuing for 10 days following the confirming lab test. Anyone who has been in close contact will be notified individually when contact tracing is concluded by Lubbock ISD Health Services or the City of Lubbock Health Department.