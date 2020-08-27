Lubbock ISD confirms first COVID-19 case at Mackenzie Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mackenzie Middle School has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 at the school.
Mackenzie Middle School release a statement to parents confirming the case of COVID-19 on August 26, 2020.
Good evening, Mackenzie Middle School families,
We regret to inform you that there has been a COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) case at Mackenzie. Due to HIPAA privacy protection regulations, we are unable to release the identity of the person(s), classroom(s), or grade level(s) involved in this situation.
We are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of our protocols requiring the wearing of proper face coverings (covers nose and mouth) for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. We adhere to Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) definition of COVID-19 close contact: In general, close contact is defined as: a. being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); or b. being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomology may affect this determination. Either (a) or (b) defines close contact if it occurred during the infectious period of the case, defined as two days prior to symptom onset to 10 days after symptom onset. In the case of asymptomatic individuals who are lab-confirmed with COVID-19, the infectious period is defined as two days prior to the confirming lab test and continuing for 10 days following the confirming lab test. Anyone who has been in close contact will be notified individually when contact tracing is concluded by Lubbock ISD Health Services or the City of Lubbock Health Department.
As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are providing this information so you can closely monitor the health of your family members. These are symptoms of COVID-19 as defined by TEA:
- Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F
- Loss of taste or smell
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Shaking or exaggerated shivering
- Significant muscle pain or ache
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
Due to the minimal exposure risk, face-to-face instruction will continue on campus, but students are reminded to take home their Chromebooks and IPads if the need arises to temporarily switch to at-home instruction.
Lubbock ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by the TEA, University Interscholastic League (UIL), and City of Lubbock Health Department. Please contact Lubbock ISD Communications and Community Relations with questions at communications@LubbockISD.net.
Dr. Kathy RolloSuperintendent, Lubbock ISD
John Martinez Principal, Mackenzie Middle School
