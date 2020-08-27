Lubbock Red Cross volunteers deployed to help with response to Hurricane Laura

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the fourth deployment for Brad Larson in his six years with the Red Cross South Plains Chapter.
He is meeting evacuees who are heading north as they get settled into Red Cross shelters. Because of the fluidity of the situation he is still not sure exactly where he’s headed.
Larson and one other volunteer left Thursday morning from Lubbock. More volunteers from the area could join him soon.
“There are a couple more that are on-call, ready to go when they’re needed,” Larson said.
Medically-trained volunteers are also included in this trip, a first for Lubbock’s Red Cross branch.
“We’ve never done that before,” Larson said. “We’ve never had those volunteers.”
Being physically present in a disaster area is a special challenge during a pandemic, but Larson says that will not stop him from doing his job.
“But you need people there and I’m sure from personal experience everybody knows,” Larson said. “When there’s a personal interaction, it really means something because people care.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.