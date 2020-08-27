Record Heat Possible Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Record heat could return to the region on Friday. It was close to a record high in Lubbock today as the weather service recorded 98 degrees at the airport. The record for today is 100 degree set in 1931 and tied in 2018.
It will remain hot over the weekend, but temps should be under the 100 degree mark Saturday and Sunday.
Finally, some cooler temperatures on Monday through Wednesday next week along with a chance of rain.
As a cold front moves into the area on Monday it will bring a drop in temps and increase rain chances through Tuesday afternoon.
The greatest chance for heavy rain will begin Monday afternoon, continue overnight and again on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
With the arrival of the front temperatures could fall to the upper 80s and low 90s for several days.
