Red Raider football players ask fans for respect as they join protest

Red Raider Defensive Back Cameron Watts posted a copy of a release to his social media on Thursday, saying: “Rather than pretend these problems don’t exist and maintain a practice schedule that does not take into consideration the mental health issues derived from seeing our fellow citizens beaten and murdered in the streets on a daily basis, we will instead use this time to discuss these issues amongst ourselves and decide how best to move forward in a manner that will allow us to effectuate change here in Lubbock as well as the cities we call home.”