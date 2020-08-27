United Supermarkets, Mr Baird’s team up for Teachers on the Rise program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s are teaming up for the ninth year to recognize local teachers for work by their students. The program is call Teachers on the Rise.
Shane Sumrow, a representative for Mrs Baird’s, says they are excited to see and hear all of the great ways teachers on the South Plains are going above-and-beyond to impact their students.
“Mrs Baird’s is proud to continue our partnership with United Supermarkets for our ninth year for Teachers On The Rise,” Sumrow said. “Both companies were founded in Texas more than a century ago and honoring teachers is a way to give back to our communities who have given so much to us over the years.”
Each month three teachers are recognized as outstanding educators—one from elementary, one teacher from middle school/junior high and one winning teacher from an area high school. Each winning teacher will receive a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets and lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club. Each student who nominates a winning teacher will also win a $50 American Express gift card from Mrs Baird’s.
As part of a back-to-school promotion, all nominations received by the end of September will be entered into a drawing for additional gift cards, free Mrs Baird’s bread for a year and a gift bag from United Supermarkets.
The entry website can be found here: www.MrsBTeacher.com.
