WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott to survey Hurricane Laura damage, hold press conference in Orange TX at 12:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will visit Orange Texas to survey storm damage left by Hurricane Laura overnight.
Governor Abbott will also meet with local official, and hold a press conference at Orange City Hall to provide an update on response and recovery efforts.
The Governor will be joined by Senator John Cornyn and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
KCBD will stream the press conference live on the KCBD website and KCBD app.
