Shooting in West Lubbock leaves 1 person critically wounded early Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A shooting has occurred in the 9900 block of County Road 6900 just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning in West Lubbock.
According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been reported to be critically wounded from the shooting.
The Metro Special Crime Unite is on-scene with the Lubbock County Sheriffs Office investigating the shooting.
Police are asking for people to please avoid the area at this time.
The status of arrests and other injuries are unknown at this time.
KCBD has crews at the scene and will provide more updates as we receive them.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.