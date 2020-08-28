Another heat record today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock has moved into 3rd place for the most 100 degree days in a year. The high of 103 degrees, set in 2011, was tied earlier this afternoon in the city. That moves Lubbock to just behind 1934 with 29-100 degree days and 2011 with a record 48- 100 degree days.
Temperatures will remain hot over the weekend, but slightly lower thanks to a weak cold front, some clouds and a very low rain chance.
Lubbock will remain between 95 to 98 degrees Saturday and Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers along the weak frontal boundary that will extend through the central South Plains.
Because of the front communities from Lubbock north will get slight heat relief, but areas south will remain at or above 100 degrees.
Another stronger front will bring the temperatures down on through Wednesday of next week. Some communities may have afternoon highs in the 80s or low 90s.
The next front will also increase rain chances with some storms and showers possible beginning Monday afternoon. Hopefully, the chance of rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon.
By Thursday of next week the rain chances drop and temps edge back to the 90s.
