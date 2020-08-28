City announces artists for 2020 Lubbock Music Now album releasing this fall

Nationally renowned musician and producer, Don Caldwell, is a member of the Lubbock Music Now Committee who had high praise for the quality of Lubbock artists and the music they presented: “One judge even commented that one of the songs, ‘needed to be on the air now,’ and that it blew her away!” Caldwell said. “There has never been a question that Lubbock talent is superior. But hearing comments like this from a seasoned professional solidifies that fact.”