City announces artists for 2020 Lubbock Music Now album releasing this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has revealed the names of 21 artists to be featured on this year’s album for the Lubbock Music Now project.
Started in 2016, the 2020 album will bring the total number of local artists featured to 93.
The City says the album is set to release in the fall of this year, featuring all local musicians with some “surprise guests.” 10 of the artists on the 2020 album are new to the Lubbock Music Now project.
The artists chosen for this year’s album are:
- Alma Quartet - “Solitude”
- Bob Simpson - “Tell Me”
- Cade Gregg - “Faith”
- Calistro Junior Vasquez - “Blue”
- Cary and Steve - “Playscape”
- Chris Bone Garza - “World We Live In”
- Clifton Castle - “Unbreakable Walls”
- D.G. Flewellyn - “Just Let Me Love You”
- Drake Hayes Band - “Nowhere Texas”
- Hannah Jackson - “Prairie Eyes”
- Heather Savonne - “Found in You”
- Jenni Dale Lord Band - “Smile”
- Jerry Serrano - “Dig Your Grave”
- Keedra Johnson - “Nobody”
- Madelyn Mandry - “Fall for You”
- Outwest - “Simple Feelings”
- Petrichor, Ltd. - “The Other Side”
- southstate - “Myb Nxt Yr”
- Spur 327 Band - “82 to Idalou”
- Steve Garry - “Flatland Blues”
- Thomas Craig Elliott - “Runaround Blues”
In April, each artist submitted original songs for consideration and the final group was chosen by a panel of members of the Texas Branch of The Recording Academy, both past and current. The announcement states the judges were given only song numbers.
Nationally renowned musician and producer, Don Caldwell, is a member of the Lubbock Music Now Committee who had high praise for the quality of Lubbock artists and the music they presented: “One judge even commented that one of the songs, ‘needed to be on the air now,’ and that it blew her away!” Caldwell said. “There has never been a question that Lubbock talent is superior. But hearing comments like this from a seasoned professional solidifies that fact.”
Caldwell, who established Don Caldwell Recording Studios in 1971 and purchased the famous Cactus Theater in 1993, knows West Texas music like no other. He points to music legends like Buddy Holly, Bob Wills, Mac Davis, Terry Allen, the Maines Brothers, the Dixie Chicks, Joe Ely, and Richie McDonald as examples of the quality of music produced in and around Lubbock.
“With the artists on the Lubbock Music NOW album, you are hearing the next generation of outstanding Lubbock music,” Caldwell said in the announcement.
Each artist will receive a $200 cash prize from Civic Lubbock, Inc. and copies of the album.
According to the City, the Lubbock Music NOW Facebook page will feature updates on the fall album release and samples of the music. The album will be available for sale in the fall at H-E-B and other local businesses and by download.
This year’s release will feature cover art by Dirk Fowler, an asssociate professor in the School of Art at Texas Tech University. Fowler’s artwork in graphic design and letterpress concert posters with his company, f2design, is internationally known and award winning, with features in publications such as Wired, Billboard, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times.
Proceeds from the album will go to Civic Lubbock, Inc. to be invested in local music projects, including future releases of Lubbock Music NOW.
