Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police responded to a crash in Southwest Lubbock.
- Serious injuries were reported and a police officer was said to be involved.
- Traffic near that intersection was cut off throughout the early morning hours.
- Those who drive near that area should approach with caution.
- Details will be updated here throughout the day: Injuries reported after crash near Iola Avenue, 82nd Street
The Texas Tech football team will not practice today.
- Players say they are taking a stand against police brutality. They will use this time to reflect on how to bring about change.
- Coach Matt Wells says the program stands with the players in support.
- Read more on the sit-out here: Red Raider football players ask fans for respect as they join protest
Lubbock Power & Light crews are in Southeast Texas to help restore power after Hurricane Laura.
- The team will help clear debris, install new power poles and repair power lines.
- There is now word on how long the repairs will last.
- Read more here: LP&L crews assisting with repair efforts after Hurricane Laura
President Donald Trump accepted the Republican party’s nomination on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
- The president portrayed Joe Biden as a threat to public safety while promising to uphold law and order.
- Read more here: Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage
Thousands will gather in Washington D.C. today to protest police brutality.
- Organizers are calling the march Get Off Our Necks.
- The march will coincide with the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march on Washington in 1963.
- Read more here: Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations
