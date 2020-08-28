Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Officer-involved crash reported this morning, Tech football teams sits out on practice, local help going to Laura disaster area

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | August 28, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 6:24 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police responded to a crash in Southwest Lubbock.

  • Serious injuries were reported and a police officer was said to be involved.
  • Traffic near that intersection was cut off throughout the early morning hours.
  • Those who drive near that area should approach with caution.
  • Details will be updated here throughout the day: Injuries reported after crash near Iola Avenue, 82nd Street

The Texas Tech football team will not practice today.

Lubbock Power & Light crews are in Southeast Texas to help restore power after Hurricane Laura.

President Donald Trump accepted the Republican party’s nomination on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Thousands will gather in Washington D.C. today to protest police brutality.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.