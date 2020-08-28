END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Aug. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Whiteface vs Lorenzo (canceled)
O’Donnell 60, Gordon 36
Klondike 52, McLean 6
Knox City 54, Morton 6
Roosevelt 25, River Road 2
Petersburg 63, Lueders-Avoca 18
Farwell 7, Ralls 0
Sundown 6, Muleshoe 0
Newcastle 66, Meadow 38
Shamrock 28, Crosbyton 14
New Deal 55, Smyer 8
Lockney 39, Ropes 14
Friona 26, Brownfield 13
Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6
Slaton 20, Snyder 14
Kress 62, Lefors 19
Hermleigh 54, Wellman-Union 8
Westbrook 58, Motley County 36
Idalou 41, Denver City 7
Amherst 60, Lubbock Titans 36
Sudan 37, Olton 27
Tahoka 32, Plains 14
Tulia 28, Floydada 26
Anton 50, Silverton 38
Greenwood 28, Estacado 12
Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32
Buena Vista 44, Loop 24
Andrews 56, Levelland 47
Rule 42, Wilson 41
SpringLake-Earth 58, Whitharral 42
Nazareth 58, Claude 6
Dumas 48, Seminole 8
Lake View 35, Lamesa 8
Bovina 36, Boys Ranch 13
Post 70, Tolar 14
Roby 46, Sands 45
Hale Center 32, Seagraves 114
Littlefield 56, Dimmitt 0
New Home 51, Compass Academy 0
Miami 34, Paducah 54
