END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Aug. 28

By Pete Christy | August 28, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Whiteface vs Lorenzo (canceled)

O’Donnell 60, Gordon 36

Klondike 52, McLean 6

Knox City 54, Morton 6

Roosevelt 25, River Road 2

Petersburg 63, Lueders-Avoca 18

Farwell 7, Ralls 0

Sundown 6, Muleshoe 0

Newcastle 66, Meadow 38

Shamrock 28, Crosbyton 14

New Deal 55, Smyer 8

Lockney 39, Ropes 14

Friona 26, Brownfield 13

Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6

Slaton 20, Snyder 14

Kress 62, Lefors 19

Hermleigh 54, Wellman-Union 8

Westbrook 58, Motley County 36

Idalou 41, Denver City 7

Amherst 60, Lubbock Titans 36

Sudan 37, Olton 27

Tahoka 32, Plains 14

Tulia 28, Floydada 26

Anton 50, Silverton 38

Greenwood 28, Estacado 12

Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32

Buena Vista 44, Loop 24

Andrews 56, Levelland 47

Rule 42, Wilson 41

SpringLake-Earth 58, Whitharral 42

Nazareth 58, Claude 6

Dumas 48, Seminole 8

Lake View 35, Lamesa 8

Bovina 36, Boys Ranch 13

Post 70, Tolar 14

Roby 46, Sands 45

Hale Center 32, Seagraves 114

Littlefield 56, Dimmitt 0

New Home 51, Compass Academy 0

Miami 34, Paducah 54

