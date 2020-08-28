KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Banner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Banner, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Banner is a 3-year-old pit who has been at the shelter for about two weeks.
He is a little nervous when he first meets people. But once he warms up, he is a love bug. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Banner’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loraine
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.