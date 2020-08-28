Levelland police make arrest for kidnapping after responding to a call of a stranded motorist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police arrested Damien Gonzales on various charges Sunday after they were called to a possible stranded motorist call on Sunday, August 23.
According to reports from police, they arrested Damien Gonzales, 26 of Levelland on charges of aggravated kidnapping, indecency with a child and abandoning or endangering a child.
Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a car broken down on the side of the road on East Ellis, near the Middle School.
Officers arriving on the scene, made contact with the driver identified as Gonzales. Officers also noted a small child in the passenger seat unrestrained.
The driver advised officers there was no one to assist him with the vehicle.
Officers continued to question the driver in regards to his relationship with the child. Gonzales was not able to provide the parents name or whereabouts to police.
Gonzales then became aggressive and made threats toward officers. Officers received a report from dispatch that the child had been taken from a birthday party outside the city limits.
The parents of the child later arrived on the scene and officers were then told of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred as well.
Officers detained Gonzales and during an inventory search of the vehicle officers located a zipper bag containing methamphetamine.
Police were told by the parents that they had all been at a birthday party in the county and noticed the 9 year old missing, after reviewing surveillance video from the party, the 9 year old was seen getting into the car with Gonzales.
Gonzales was transported to the Hockley County Jail and is being held on a combined $65,000 bond.
