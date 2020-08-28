Record Heat Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock has moved into 3rd place for the most 100 degree days in a year. The high of 103 degrees, set in 2011, was tied earlier this afternoon in the city. That moves Lubbock to just behind 1934 with 29-100 degree days and 2011 with a record 48- 100 degree days.
Temperatures will remain hot over the weekend, but slightly cooler over the weekend.
I’ll have an update on the weekend later this afternoon
