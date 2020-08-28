Schovanec, coaches and fans respond by standing with protesting student athletes as some threaten to cut support

“This is not something they’re doing in the heat of the moment. They feel that we have to make a long term and sustained commitment to try and change certain aspects of society. Where you see people, in the case of George Floyd or the incident in Wisconsin, where there are escalation of situations that result in death and where they see race as a critical part of why those tragedies occur; and Chief of Police Mitchell addressed that, saying that it requires better communication on both sides. He did give words of advice to those student athletes to try and avoid those situations, trying to deescalate those situations that evolve into tragedies.”