Shallowater ISD reports student with COVID-19

Today Shallowater Independent School District was notified that a student a Shallowater Middle School was test confirmed to have COVID-19. The student has not been on campus since August 25th. Due to HIPPA privacy protection regulations, we are unable to release the identity of the person(s), classroom(s), or grade level(s) involved. The student is currently self-quarantining. Ifanyone was identified as being in close contact, they have been individually notified.