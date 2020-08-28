Shallowater ISD reports student with COVID-19

Provided by Shallowater ISD
Today Shallowater Independent School District was notified that a student a Shallowater Middle School was test confirmed to have COVID-19. The student has not been on campus since August 25th. Due to HIPPA privacy protection regulations, we are unable to release the identity of the person(s), classroom(s), or grade level(s) involved. The student is currently self-quarantining. Ifanyone was identified as being in close contact, they have been individually notified.
We have been working closely with the health department and, after careful review, are most confident the exposure risk is minimal due of SISD’s protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings and/or social distancing. As a precautionary measure we are asking families at this school to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms over the next 14 days:
Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees
Loss of taste or smell
New uncontrolled cough
Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
Fatigue, chills, shivering
Congestion or runny nose
Sore throat
Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting
New onset of severe headache
Significant muscle pain or ache
If anyone in your family begins experiencing any of the above symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician.
The identified affected areas at Shallowater Middle School have been deep cleaned and electrostatic misters utilized. Due to the minimal exposure risk, face-to-face instruction will continue. Shallowater ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by TEA, UIL and the Lubbock County Health Department.