Teen seriously injured in central Lubbock shooting during ‘drug deal gone bad’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old in serious condition. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in a parking lot at 82nd Street and Slide Road.
The victim called 911 and said he “was bleeding from everywhere.”
When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Aaron Assiter had been shot in the neck.
When asked who shot him, the police report says Assiter refused to provide information.
Assiter’s vehicle had crashed into the front of one of the businesses.
Police asked him why he was shot. Assiter told police it was a “drug deal gone bad” and that the suspect shot him.
Assiter told police there were drugs in the backseat of his vehicle.
Assiter was taken to University Medical Center by EMS for his injuries.
When KCBD asked police about a suspect in the case, they were not able to provide any additional information.
Family members have posted on social media about Assiter’s condition, saying he suffered a severe spinal cord injury due to being shot at close range while sitting in his car. The post says he is on a ventilator and is fighting off severe asthma and infection.
The Lubbock Professional Firefighter’s Association also posted on social media saying “The son of one of our brother Lubbock Firefighters suffered a severe spinal cord injury due to a close range gunshot wound Monday.” The shooting happened very early Tuesday morning, however.
