Texas Tech athletes to clean up East Lubbock community during day off from practice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletes will be at Butler Park Sturday, August 29, from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. to help clean up the East Lubbock community.
Members of the Texas Tech football team announced they would be opting out of practice to protest police brutality.
AJ McCleod announced on social media the athletes will be at the Butler Park with the Texas Tech athletes as they don’t want to just “take a day off” but be active in the East Lubbock community.
McCleod said on Facebook, “These young men will be helping clean up the community and the centers in the community, they will be playing sports and talking with our youth about their experiences and the emotional strain on our country right now at Butler Park as well as helping people get registered to vote.”
