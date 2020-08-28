Wrinkle in the weather pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD viewing area will sizzle today with highs above 100 degrees across West Texas into eastern New Mexico. A wrinkle, if you will, is expected in the weather pattern next week which would bring some heat relief along with our best chance of rain in weeks.
This final Friday of August will be sunny, there will be a bit of a breeze, and I’m forecasting a record high. The record for the date, August 28, is 103°.
If you’ll be outside for more than a minute or two, remember to use sunscreen, wear a wide-brim hat, and hydrate with water. See below for more tips to minimize the toll heat can take on your body.
A Heat Advisory* is in effect from 1 to 8 PM for Dawson, Borden, and Scurry Counties. This includes the Lamesa, Gail, and Snyder areas.
There is a slight chance of a a stray storm over the far northwestern viewing area tonight. Even there measurable rain is not anticipated. Otherwise it will be mostly fair and very warm.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday morning lows will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s east.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and very hot. Highs will range from the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 100°.
There is a slight chance of isolated late afternoon and evening storms. That translates to little chance of measurable rain at your location.
Isolated storms - again little chance of measurable rain - are possible Saturday night.
Sunday is a ditto day - a near repeat of Saturday. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will range from the upper 90s to near 103 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 100°.
There is a slight chance of isolated late afternoon and evening storms. That translates to little chance of measurable rain at your location.
Wrinkle in the Pattern
The better chance of rain, and our best chance in weeks, is Monday and Tuesday. Lubbock’s last measurable rainfall at the airport was 0.06″ on August 11. The last rain of more than a quarter inch (0.58″) was on July 28.
More detail on your weekend weather and next week’s rain chance is available 24-7 here on our Weather Page (after closing this story scroll down a bit) and in our KCBD Weather App (a free download in your app/play store).
Tips to Beat the Heat
- Limit outdoor activities.
- Schedule outdoor work for the early morning/evening.
- Reschedule your jog/bike ride.
- Use 30+ SPF sunscreen - sunburn reduces your body’s ability to cool itself.
- Drink extra Water - avoid caffeine.
- Take frequent breaks - preferably in an air-conditioned space.
- Wear light weight and light-colored clothing.
- NEVER leave children (or anyone or pets) inside a parked vehicle!
- AND check the back seat!
*Today’s Heat Advisory
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 PM for Dawson, Borden, and Scurry Counties. This includes the Lamesa, Gail, and Snyder areas. High temperatures from 101 to 109 and moderate humidity will result in an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
A person experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting, may be experiencing Heat Exhaustion. They should get out of the sun, preferably to an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, and apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If their condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
A person experiencing any of the above, AND with a body temperature of 106°F or higher, skin hot and dry, pulse rapid and strong, or if unconscious, may be suffering Heat Stroke. Heat Stroke is a severe medical emergency. Do not wait for improvement, call 9-1-1 immediately. Delay may mean the difference between life and death. DO NOT give the person any fluid.
