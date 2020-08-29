Muleshoe police searching for inmate who escaped from Bailey County Jail

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - Muleshoe police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Bailey County Jail on Saturday morning.
The inmate, Mark Lucio, is 170lbs, 5′9. He is bald and has several tattoos. He escaped around 9:48 a.m.
Authorities believe Lucio fled Muleshoe, Bailey County in a black Chevy Impala. Law enforcement agencies are currently scouring the surrounding areas in a “unified effort” to locate him.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts police ask that you contact the Muleshoe Police Department at 806-272-4569 or your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.