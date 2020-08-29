‘Protect our babies:’ Hospital cares for babies in hurricane

Alford said three mothers who couldn’t be discharged from the women’s hospital were also transferred. Two of them had their newborns with them while the child of the third mom was in the intensive care unit. Parents of the other children in the neonatal intensive care unit couldn’t stay with them during the storm because there wasn’t enough room so Bossano said one nurse was tasked with calling parents to keep them informed of how their children were doing. Bossano occasionally posted updates on Facebook.