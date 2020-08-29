Weather changes for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been more than a month since Lubbock last measured significant rainfall. This forecast reintroduces an off and on rain chance and some heat relief in the KCBD viewing area.
Weekend Rain Outlook
A week cold front is edging south through West Texas. You can expect this afternoon will be partly cloudy and not be as hot. Not as hot. But hot.
Highs will range from the low 90s in the far northwestern viewing area to near 103 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area. My forecast high for Lubbock is 98°.
In a change from the outlook 24 hours ago, the pattern now supports isolated storms late this afternoon and evening. That translates to at least a slight chance of measurable rain at your location.
The favored area for measurable rain is the northern viewing area. Some storms may become marginally severe and produce locally heavy rain in and near the southern Texas Panhandle.
Tomorrow, Sunday, will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will range from the mid-90s to near 103 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 99°.
There is a slight chance of isolated late afternoon and evening storms. That translates to a slim chance of measurable rain at your location.
Best Rain Chance
A better chance of rain arrives early in the work week. Guidance has been waffling on amounts and that remains the case today. Data does indicate, however, a chance of some rain for nearly the entire viewing area at some point Monday through Tuesday night.
Hour-by-hour details for today and day-by-day details for the next ten days are in the forecast section here on our KCBD Weather Page. Close this window and scroll down the page just a bit. You’ll also find those forecasts in our KCBD Weather App. It’s a free download from your app or play store.
Friday’s Record Heat
With a high yesterday of 103 degrees, 2020 now ranks third in Lubbock’s record (since 1911) for the greatest number of 100-degree-days in a year. The number two rank belongs to 1934 with 29 days. Number one is 2011 with 48 days.
Friday’s high also tied the record high for August 28 of 103°. The last time 8/28 hit 103 was in 2011. Records indicate the record was set in an earlier year, but I wasn’t able to find that information.
Tropical Tracks
This morning two tropical disturbances were in the Atlantic Ocean and Tropical Storm Iselle was off the west coast of Mexico (eastern Pacific).
Get the latest stats and forecasts with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. After selecting radar, zoom out and pan the radar so you can see the Gulf Coast. If you don’t see icons and tracks for the storms, go to the Layers menu (lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track (or Tropical Track) icon.
The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast is subject to change. Check back often for the latest!
