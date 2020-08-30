Cooler, stormy weather returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers and thunderstorms will finally be returning to most of the region the next few days. Scattered activity will begin this afternoon, continue overnight and again Monday into Tuesday. Most of the storms will produce welcome rain, but some may produce winds over 50 mph, small hail and frequent lightning.
A few of the storms will have the potential for 1 inch hail winds over 60 mph and locally heavy rain. As of now the severe storms are likely to be in the Texas panhandle and possibly far northeast South Plains through tonight.
Depending on cloud cover and location of showers/storms the afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 85-90 degree range. Also, nighttime lows will fall to the low to mid 60s over the region.
A much needed break in the heat wave for the South Plains that will extend through the week, along with the rain potential.
On a side note, there is the chance of snow returning to the northern Rockies as the overall weather pattern for the western U.S. changes this week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.