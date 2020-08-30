Driver killed in collision with trailer on I-27 in Hale County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is dead after colliding with a truck tractor pulling a trailer in Hale County.
DPS says it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on IH 27, 5.4 miles south of Hale Center.
The 1996 Kenworth was pulling a trailer in the southbound lane when a driver in a 1996 Ford F250 pickup tried to change lanes and hit the left rear portion of the trailer.
The driver, 76-year-old Joe Henry Winningham of Llano, TX, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.
DPS says the road was wet and Winningham was not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.