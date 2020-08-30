103rd Lockney/Floydada football game canceled

LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - The 103rd meeting of the Floyd County Championship between Lockney and Floydada was supposed to take place Friday at the Whirlwinds new stadium. Unfortunately, the game has been canceled due to COVID concerns.
Saturday, Lockney ISD announced two positive COVID-19 cases and due to close contact exposure, 28 students and a teacher are going into isolation for 14 days.
If any of the 29 in isolation start having symptoms, Lockney ISD will expand their contact trace to who they were around.
Lockney Superintendent Jim Baum tells KCBD Sports the tough decision to cancel the game had to be made.
“We’re just sad to say we are going to have to cancel the game this week because of our concern for the health of our communities and for our kids. We feel like it’s the right decision to make. It’s one of the longest standing rivalries in the State of Texas. I don’t think COVID-19 is going to kill the rivalry. We will resume it when it’s safe and healthy for our kids to resume it.”
Lockney beat Ropes at home Friday in their season opener. Ropes is not affected because the two asymptomatic Lockney students who tested positive were not involved in the game, so there was no exposure to the Eagles.
With this new normal, there’s a chance Lockney and Floydada could still meet for the 103rd time later this season if there are other games canceled and openings in the schedule happen for both teams in a common week.
Floydada ISD Superintendent Gilbert Trevino says the game between the two schools that are just 12 miles apart has a rich history, but the safety of the community of Lockney was the main concern.
“It’s certainly disappointing that the game has to be canceled. There are certain things that are bigger than the game, that’s the health and safety of those that are involved over in Lockney. It’s always a big rivalry game for us, that both communities look forward to. The Floyd County Championship is one of the longest played rivalry games in the state of Texas. It’s something we all look forward to. It’s the reality of the world that we are living in right now with COVID-19. Certainly disappointing, but our thoughts and prayers are with Lockney ISD.”
Floydada was not only playing their first game at their new stadium, but their homecoming, something Floydada only celebrates every four years. Floydada will look to find a new opponent to host this Friday, but they have rescheduled homecoming for Sept. 25 when they host Roosevelt.
Both schools informed their teams this afternoon of the decision to cancel the game.
Floydada Head Football Coach Scotty Bruington said he’s hoping to find a team who will come to Floydada Friday to play the Whirlwinds. However, his team wants to play so they will get on the bus to go play someone if they have to.
I asked Coach Bruington if the Floyd County Championship can’t be rescheduled for later this season, what will he put on the big trophy. He said, “2020: COVID 19 FCC (Floyd County Championship) 0.”
