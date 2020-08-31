Casey Owens returns to jail after violating bond conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Casey Owens, 40, has been returned to jail after violating conditions of his bond.
Owens is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Landon Terry at a home in the 6000 block of 88th Street back on Friday morning, Dec. 22, 2017.
EMS and Lubbock Sheriff’s Office units responded to Owens’ home on August 8, for a call of a wreck.
Records from EMS and UMC showed alcohol in Owens’ system. Consuming alcohol is in violation of Owens’ terms and conditions of his bond.
The court had set the conditions of his release as:
1) Defendant will be placed under house arrest and will not be allowed to leave his parent’s house in Shallowater, Texas unless he is reporting to pre-trial services or an emergency requires him to leave the house;
2) Defendant will wear a GPS monitor;
3) Defendant will not travel south of 4th street in Lubbock, Texas unless he is reporting to pre-trial services and;
4) Defendant will have no contact with (names redacted)
Judge Eichman revoked Owens’ bond and the new bond for murder is set for $600,000.
