Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, cleanup efforts continue from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.
- Hundreds of thousands remain without power this morning in both states.
- The storm is being blamed for at least 17 deaths.
- Read more here: Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub
The investigation continues into a crash that seriously injured a Lubbock police officer at 82nd Street and Iola Avenue.
- Investigators say 22-year-old Bryce Kiser was drinking and speeding when his car hit officer Jim Dukatnik’s SUV.
- No charges have been filed in this case.
- Read more here: Lubbock police investigating crash involving officer, serious injuries reported
The numbers of acres burned in California wildfires is now larger than the state of Deleware.
- Firefighters continue to work to put out nearly two dozen major wildfires in California.
- With the help of the weather, firefighters were able to make large gains throughout the weekend.
- Read more here: Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home
Police are investigating a deadly shooting during a protests in Portland, Oregon.
- Investigators say a member of a right-wing group died during an argument with counter-protesters
- President Donald Trump and Portland’s mayor are blaming each other for the violence.
- Read more here: Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.