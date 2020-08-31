Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Cleanup continues after Laura, LPD continues to investigate Friday crash, wildfires continue in California

By Michael Cantu | August 31, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, cleanup efforts continue from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.

The investigation continues into a crash that seriously injured a Lubbock police officer at 82nd Street and Iola Avenue.

The numbers of acres burned in California wildfires is now larger than the state of Deleware.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting during a protests in Portland, Oregon.

