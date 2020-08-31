END ZONE TEAM OF THE WEEK: Jayton Jaybirds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first KCBD End Zone Team of the Week brought to you by Wayland Baptist is the Jayton Jaybirds.
In their week one matchup against the Ira Bulldogs, the Jaybirds battled back from trailing by as much as 16 in the first half to win the game 50-28.
Coming into the game, the number 10 team in 1-A division one, Ira has only lost 5 regular season games in the last 11 years. The Jaybirds, ranked fifth in 1-A division two, were not only able to complete the comeback but shut out the bulldogs in the second half.
Next week, Jayton will hit the road to play the (0-1) Aspermont Hornets.
